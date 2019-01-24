23 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bosasa's Evidence 'Wiped Out' Before SIU Visit to Gather Corruption Evidence

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Bosasa allegedly 'wiped out' more than 40,000 electronic files over three days in December 2008 - just days before the Special Investigating Unit was scheduled to arrive up for a data mirror imaging undertaking to gather evidence for an ongoing corruption investigation against the company.

It's been nearly a decade since the release of a 2009 report by the Special Investigating Unit into the Bosasa group and the role of key Correctional Services henchmen in the awarding of lucrative contracts to the company going back to 2004.

On Wednesday morning, the company's former chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi, added his take on evidence and findings in the report when he confirmed - and provided more detail on - significant aspects previously provided by independent witnesses for the SIU's own investigation.

Agrizzi was never interviewed by the SIU but has now become a whistle-blower at the State Capture inquiry where he has been spilling details of years of alleged costly corrupt practices by the company which allegedly spent up to R6-million a month on bribes.

The SIU concluded its report in 2009 and to date, none of its recommendations have been implemented.

Those included that the Department of Correctional Services instituted...

