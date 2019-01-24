Liberia: Ecobank Liberia Commissions Two New ATMs At Lnp Headquarters

The newly commissioned Ecobank ATMs at the LNP Headquarters.

The management of Ecobank Liberia has commissioned two new Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at the headquarters of Liberia National Police (LNP) on Capitol Hill.

The newly deployed Ecobank ATM machines, in Liberian Dollars (LRD) and United States Dollars (USD) respectively, will afford police officers the opportunity to have access to cash 24/7. It will also serve other customers of the bank within that vicinity.

The deployment of the ATMs is in line with the Ecobank Group's mandate to take banking to the doorsteps of its valued customers.

George Mensah-Asante, Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, who spoke on Wednesday, January 23, at the commissioning ceremony said, "As the leading bank, Ecobank will incessantly give priority to our customers by ensuring that they have convenient and accessible services 24/7."

Mr. Mensah-Asante noted that with the deployment of these ATMs at your doorsteps, Police Officers will no longer have to leave their busy schedules to go out and withdraw cash. "We have brought both United States and Liberian Dollars ATMs to them," he added.

(From right) Ecobank MD Asante and Commissioner Nebo dedicate the ATMs at the LNP headquarters on Capitol Hill, Monrovia.

With the LRD ATM, the Ecobank MD added that officers of the LNP do not need an ATM card to withdraw, because they can generate an Etoken via the Ecobank mobile app and receive their cash from the ATM.

"This is Ecobank's way of appreciating the police as they are not only our customers; they are also protecting the lives and properties of all of us," Mensah-Asante said.

He said with the commissioning of the two new ATMs, Ecobank ATMs in Liberia amount to over 40.

Ambrose Nebo, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Administration, who proxy for the Inspector General, Col. Patrick Sudue, thanked Ecobank for making available such financial service that is very convenient and accessible to them.

He pledged his institution's commitment to continue to do business with Ecobank because the commissioning of the ATM at their headquarters will definitely ease the stress and burden of officers leaving their assigned duty in pursuit of needed cash.

"We are hoping that these ATMs will benefit the LNP officers. Based on the availability of cash, this has been some of the challenges that we are faced with. Once again, we say thank you and look forward to more opportunities that will enhance the welfare of our officers," he added.

He used the occasion to call on Ecobank to provide some form of education, pertaining to the withdrawal of the local currency that has to do with the ATM Card.

The ceremony was attended by Ecobank management team including Mr. Gibson Kollie, head of Domestic Banking Services, authorities of LNP and several police officers.

