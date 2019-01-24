Liberia: Mayor Koijee - 'Monrovia a Challenge With Overwhelming Garbage'

Mayor Koijee is concerned about the overwhelming uncollected garbage across the city.

Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson T. Koijee has bowed to criticism that filth has overwhelmed the city and surrounding communities as a result of failure by authorities of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), led by him, to collect garbage in the streets.

However, Koijee said that though the city is faced with logistical constraints, it alone cannot do away with the overwhelming garbage menace.

Koijee spoke on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, during an interactive forum with some residents, including members of the press, which was broadcast live on MCC Television at his office on First Street, Sinkor.

"With all the criticisms that dirt has engulfed this city, yes, it is true garbage has overwhelmed the city, and we have series of challenges, including the absence of logistics to fast track the work. The cleanliness of this city must not rest on the shoulders of the MCC alone but must be a collective effort," Koijee argued.

According to him, the MCC is taking a holistic approach to address the situation. "That is why we have called on our partners to help with logistics in order to make Monrovia a clean city," Koijee said.

Mayor Koijee said that if people will just sit and criticize the city corporation for dirt in the street, without showing any sign of patriotism, "then it is unfortunate, because part of the approach was to get every citizen involved in the cleaning exercise of the city beginning with their various communities."

Monrovia and its environs have been overwhelmed by uncollected garbage, creating serious health hazards and environmental pollution that pose grave danger to inhabitants, especially children, thereby contradicting Mayor Koijee's much publicized "Weah for Green City" campaign.

In recent times, residents have resorted to burning uncollected garbage, because they believe that MCC has failed to collect waste as part of its statutory functions.

A survey conducted by this newspaper across Monrovia and its environs discovered heaps of garbage in various communities, which have been turned into breeding grounds for flies, cockroaches and rodents amid cooked food centers and market places along the streets.

In a related development, Mayor Koijee has announced that the MCC has embarked on an enumeration exercise within Monrovia. The exercise is aimed at locating and tracking waste across the city.

"As I said few days ago, the issue of the numeration exercise is that the entire city is overwhelmed with waste and the project of numeration is to engage residents and derive a sustainable waste management approach as well as provide a proper address system for homes and business areas," Koijee said.

It can be recalled that on Monday, January 21, 2019, hundreds of angry marketers in the busy commercial district of Red Light's Gobachop Market, dumped garbage at the office of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) due to its failure to remove uncollected garbage that has made it unbearable for them to sell their goods.

The protesters blocked the road leading from Gobachop junction, making it difficult for vehicles with plantains, bitter balls, peppers, okras, pineapples and other vegetables to offload.

The angry marketers also demanded the LMA and Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to remove the garbage that has been piled-up for over eight months.

