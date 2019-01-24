Namibia: SPYL Gives Ultimatum to Cow to Put Its House in Order

Windhoek — The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) yesterday expressed its anger at the City of Windhoek's alleged lack of leadership and ongoing disunity among its councillors.

SPYL has given the City of Windhoek (CoW) one month to address the land issue or else necessary steps are going to be taken against them.

This was said yesterday during a press conference held at the Swapo Party headquarters in Windhoek by the SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo, who did not mince his words when he called out Swapo councillors who serve on the city council.

"We are giving the City of Windhoek one month to give land - the city is purposefully frustrating private initiatives, such as the Ongos housing project which is earmarked for middle and lower-income earners. We cannot afford, neither allow people deployed by Swapo Party into positions of power to deliver for the masses, yet when they get there they do the contrary," fumed the SPYL leader.

He was making reference to the Ongos housing project which was launched last year in September, with a promise to build 30 000 housing units over 15 to 20 years.

The youth league feels the only rumblings coming from the CoW are just the infighting against suspended CEO Robert Kahimise and suspended City Police Chief Abraham Kanime.

As this will be a year of elections, he questioned how will they be elected if there are no real advancements for the people but only squabbles amongst themselves.

"All you are doing is just destroying people's houses (in reference to shacks) - you do not provide plots, what do you expect?" he asked rhetorically.

He feels the party should not allow this and it should stop protecting those that are not doing their jobs.

The youth league last year invited the CoW to a meeting to discuss the land issue but the councillors apparently boycotted the meeting.

Currently the CoW has not given a clear indication as to how far they are with the provision of serviced land in the capital, which triggered unrest among the youth.

He said the actions of the squabbling councillors are pitting the party against the people who voted for the party.