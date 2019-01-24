Namibia: New Trust for War Vets, Struggle Kids

A group of former People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) combatants recognised as war veterans led by Nkrumah Mushelenga has initiated an investment trust to help war veterans.

The new trust is christened Peter Nanyemba People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) Combatants' Veteran Trust and Investments (PTY) Ltd.

Mushelenga is its founder, chairperson and also serves as a trustee.

The Trust was established in terms of article 125 (3) of the Namibian Constitution and the Trust Monies Protection Act No. 34 of 1934.

The main purpose of the new trust is to supplement ongoing government efforts towards improving the living conditions of the former Plan combatants to bring them into the country's economic mainstream.

Mushelenga said he was motivated by President Hage Geingob's clarion call to fight poverty and also by chapter 1 article 3 of the Swapo Party constitution. He also thought of the struggle for liberation that they did.

He believed this can only be done if there is an organised system that will express the ambitions and destination where one wants to be in terms of social economic development hence the idea of coming up with the trust for former Plan combatants who did not have study and work opportunities.

Beneficiaries of the trust are former Plan veterans who were maimed during the liberation struggle, ex Plan combatants who have not been employed ever since Namibia attained independence; ex Plan combatants who are on retirement and former Plan combatants who are about to retire and children of the liberation struggle who lost their parents during the struggle.

Mushelenga emphasised the only way to effectively and sufficiently manage the system is by having a small group that can be mobilised with resources and help to diminish the current state of poverty. But if the budget permits and more donations comes in and subsidiary companies manage to assist, then the trust will accommodate the others that might be having the same problem and fall under the same category of veterans of the liberation struggle.

"Our dream is to make it greater just like GIPF, because we believe that people who established GIPF were from the previous government. But if you look at the GIPF of today is one of the best-managed institutions in Namibia. Therefore, we look forward to 20 to 30 years of success to come and also the children of the liberation struggle to become core owners."

The Trust will have regional directors that will be tasked to fulfill their noble task diligently in consultations with the governors' offices, councillors and traditional leaders in their regions. They intend to register ex-Plan combatants as beneficiaries and want to undertake an analysis and assess the immediate humanitarian needs of former Plan combatants who have not been employed since independence.

The Trust has already started with registration and some regional directors have already been appointed and will this year go under training. The Trust's official launch will take place mid this year.

"Petrus Nanyemba is the first secretary for defence of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia. Therefore, the Trust was in his honour and other fighters whose "blood, sweat and tears waters our freedom."

Projects to be undertaken by the trust include mining and petroleum exploration, agriculture, tourism division and a unit that will explore alternative energy sources such as solar energy.

They will also be engaged in road maintenance among numerous other economic spheres.