Seychelles: Cabinet Business - Wednesday 23rd January 2019

press release

President Danny Faure chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday 23rd January, at which a number of legal and policy memoranda were considered.

Cabinet was briefed on the events that the Seychelles' delegation participated in during the Global Sustainable Blue Economy held in Kenya in November. Cabinet approved recommendations for actions emanating from the conference.

Cabinet approved for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Seychelles and the City of Umea regarding the development of Elderly Care

Cabinet approved the budget matrix for the 2019 fiscal year. The aim of the matrix is to ensure better monitoring of implementation of approved budget announcements.

Cabinet was also briefed on the President's programme of meetings with Boards of Public Sector Agencies, and on the visits he was undertaking to see for himself the progress of ongoing projects. The President said he was impressed with the Project currently under way to raise the capacity of La Gogue Dam. He emphasised that consumers, businesses and tourism establishments should be reminded to be adequately prepared for that phase of the La Gogue Dam project when its water level was expected to reach a minimum, towards mid‑2019.

