Ethiopia: Stakeholders Commend Ethiopia's Leadership On Climate Change, Green Economy

Addis Ababa — Stakeholders commended Ethiopia's leadership role in adapting various strategies and policies to create climate resilient green economy.

The stakeholders said the country is playing a leading role in taking actions and practical steps in the climate change activities.

Speaking to ENA, the United Nations Environment Program Coordinator Dr. Margaret Aduk said the country is taking concert actions that can help to meet its Sustainable Development Goal of creating climate resilient green economy.

Ethiopia's commitment to ratify and implement the Paris Climate Change Agreement makes the country among few nations that have been working proactively in the climate sector, she said.

She noted that the tremendous role of Ethiopia also demonstrated through its long and short term actions, plans and strategy to forestall the impact of climate change in the county.

Ethiopia is leading the least developed countries on climate change negotiations at the continental and global level, is another first-rate paradigm that shows its dedication for climate and green economy.

In this regard, she said, "The United Nations Environment Program is interested to support Ethiopia in its climate programs to succeed its Climate Resilient Green Economy and the UN 2030's Agenda for Sustainable Development."

Associate at the International Institute for Development, Angie Daze, said on her part that Ethiopia demonstrated its leadership role on climate policy by developing climate resilient green economy strategy back in 2011.

Angie said the country has developed other policy initiatives and programs that can move the country forward to accelerate the strategy.

The National Adaption Programme of Action and the National Adaptation Plan are the other leadership commitments in the climate change and green economy, she added.

"The National Adaption Plan is the most recent to define the leadership into action and move the climate resilient green economy strategy to the next level," she indicated.

She added, "If the efforts are accelerated on the part of the government and donors, stakeholders and partners intensified to fulfill their promise and help the national adaption plan I believe that the country could achieve its climate resilient green economy strategy in few years."

The National Adaptation Plan is launched in 2017 to facilitate the path successiveness of the green economy strategy before 2025.

According to documents from Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission Ethiopia is preparing to implement the National Adaptation Plan in the next Ethiopian Fiscal year.