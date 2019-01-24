Tanzania: Youths Called Upon to Form Associations to Access Loans

Dodoma City Council Director, Godwin Kunambi has urged young people to form associations so that they may get access to loans from financial institutions to engage in income generating activities.

Mr Kunambi said on Tuesday the region had some business opportunities, which young people could utilise.

He said Dodoma City had officially become the country's capital and there were mushrooming of diverse economic opportunities, which could benefit many young people.

He said Dodoma City Council had a basket aimed at providing the youth, women and disabled people with at least 1.7bn/-.

However, Mr Kunambi expressed concern over the manner many young people in the region lagged behind and failed to benefit from numerous economic opportunities available in the capital city.

"It's high time the youth and all Dodoma residents changed their mindset and start realising, utilising and benefiting from economic opportunities available in the capital city," he insisted.

He mentioned key opportunities the youth in the region could benefit from as the ongoing construction works in Mtumba, the construction of a dry port in Ihumwa and the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway line.

"Apart from these major projects, there are many other economic opportunities in the capital city," he added.

For his part, Dodoma City Mayor, Prof Devis Mwamfupe, stressed the need for traders in the capital city to turn more professional.

"Traders must run their businesses taking into account the status of the capital city. They must understand what the capital city means to their businesses," he noted.

He pointed out that the traders must use the advancement of science and technology to improve their service delivery.

"They must also understand that Dodoma is a home of state officials and other dignitaries and so traders' businesses must be up to standard."

Moreover, Prof Mwamfupe urged the traders to open business profiles. "There are many foreign traders, who are interested in the capital city and start giant businesses in terms of joint ventures with their indigenous counterparts. But they are failing as most of them here are running their trades locally," he said.

Since President John Magufuli announced to officially relocating the government's administration seat to Dodoma, the region has so far witnessed an influx of investors from within and outside the country.

However, a rapid increase in human population has created demand for key services in the capital city, a situation that continues attracting more investors in the region.