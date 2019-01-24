Mauritius: National Co-Operative College Holds Open Day

press release

An Open Day, organised by the National Co-operative College (NCC) which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, kicked off this morning at Bois Marchand. The Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry, Mr Abdool Nooranee Oozeer, the Director of the NCC, Mr Gheeanduth Seechurn, and other personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

In his address, the Senior Chief Executive highlighted that the main objectives of the open day are to share achievements of the NCC from August 2018 to date with co-operators and the public as well as showcase the different decentralised free of charge courses offered by the NCC. He pointed out that, as at date, several training courses have already been organised by the NCC for co-operators around the island.

Mr Oozeer underlined that the NCC, a MQA-approved training institution, adopts a multi-pronged training strategy targeting stakeholders of the cooperative movement both in Mauritius and Rodrigues while at the same time promoting the potential of cooperative entrepreneurship to unemployed persons, students of secondary and tertiary educational institutions and the public at large. This, he added, in a bid to empower them to become micro entrepreneurs adopting the cooperative approach and hence integrate them in the local cooperative movement.

For his part, the Director of the NCC emphasised that the open day aims at informing the population at large of the facilities put at their disposal by the college and encouraged those present to take advantage of these facilities.

National Co-operative College

The National Co-operative College is a corporate body established under Section 103 of the Co-operatives Act 2016. As the lead training institution of the local cooperative movement which encompasses over 90 000 members grouped into some 1 200 registered cooperative societies island-wide, the NCC is mandated, amongst others, to impart education and training primarily to the stakeholders of cooperatives for improving the operational efficiency of their societies.