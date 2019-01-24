Mauritius: Grant Support Offered to 19 Eligible Sports Clubs

press release

A total of 19 eligible sports clubs, forming part of the National Leagues in Basketball, Handball, Rugby and Volleyball for Season 2018/2019, received yesterday a grant of Rs 100,000 each, during a ceremony held at the seat of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Port Louis.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, representatives of sports clubs and other personalities were present. An additional amount of Rs 100,000 has been granted to clubs who are also League winners and who have participated in regional and international competitions.

In his address, Minister Toussaint highlighted that Government in its commitment to promoting a sports culture in Mauritius and nurturing promising athletes, has come up with budgetary measures 2018-2019, with a grant support of Rs 5 million offered to sports clubs. This grant allocation, he said, will enable the clubs to progress and encourage them to excel in their sporting endeavours.

The Minister emphasised that out of the 39 eligible clubs for the grant, only 19 of them have submitted the mandatory documents. To this end, he urged the 20 remaining clubs to do the needful so as to benefit from the grant. The deadline for submission of the necessary documents is 15 February 2019.

With regard to the ongoing preparations for the Indian Ocean Island Games 2019 and as part of the mobilisation programme to sensitise the population on the Games, the Minister pointed out that another major event will be held on Saturday 16 February at the Mahebourg Waterfront.