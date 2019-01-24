Tanzania: Sagcot Commits to Transform Agriculture

The Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) has unveiled a plan, besides committing that it would join hands with various stakeholders, both in the private and public sectors to ensure that growth and development in the agricultural sector is realised in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Director General of SAGCOT, Mr Geoffrey Kirenga said:

"As stakeholders in the agricultural sector, SAGCOT will work in collaboration with all the stakeholders in the private and public sector to pave way for the implementation of the Fifth Phase government's objective under the leadership of President John Pombe Magufuli and revolutionise the agricultural sector to contribute meaningfully in the industrial sector."

Mr Kirenga, who is an expert in agriculture, further said that SAGCOT has made success and registered several clusters that will act as a motivational factor for the government to achieve its target in the agricultural sector.

"It is undeniable truth that the government objective of building a middle and industrial economy by 2025 will be achieved, if the agricultural sector will be efficient," he pointed out.

Mr Kirenga added that worldwide, industrial raw materials are largely obtained from the agricultural sector and Tanzania stands a better chance of exploiting the situation.

"SAGCOT is confident that measures being taken by the government through the Ministry of Agriculture will bear fruits," he said, adding that all the stakeholders should collaborate with the State in the endeavours.

The Director General also spoke about the recent SAGCOT visit by the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, who hailed them for their endless efforts to develop the agricultural sector in the country in collaboration with other stakeholders.

However, he said SAGCOT is proud of winning confidence of smallholder farmers, and stakeholders in the sector if it continues with the trend.

So far it has three clusters which are in operations at Ihemi, covering the regions of Njombe and Iringa.

The list included Mbarali cluster for Songwe and Mbeya Regions, while Kilombero covers all districts in Morogoro Regions.