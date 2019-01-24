24 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Government No Longer Takes Interns, Trainees

THE placing of interns and trainees in the public service has been halted as from 1 January 2019, according to a circular from Cabinet secretary George Simataa.

In the circular of 15 January 2019, sent to all permanent secretaries and heads of various other government agencies, including the Namibia Central Intelligence Service, Simataa states: "The purpose of this circular is to request OMAs to suspend the placement of pupils/under-training/interns ... until further notice with effect from 1 January 2019."

The circular does not state why this step has been taken.

This is a developing story.

