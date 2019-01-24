Namibia: Swapo Youth Calls for ECB, Nampower to Push Solar Power

IN A wide ranging statement on Wednesday the Swapo youth league demanded amongst others that the Electricity Control Board facilitate increased domestic solar energy production.

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) called on NamPower to set up solar plants in order to generate power locally.

The statement issued by SPYL secretary Efraim Nekongo said the country spent over N$60 billion to import electricity, some of it apparently solar generated, while the country could be producing its own solar power.

"Comrades this strategic sabotage must come to an end," read the statement.

It continued that the Swapo youth league would continue encouraging young people to establish sustainable enterprises and to expand their businesses in order to grow the economy.

The statement also encouraged all SPYL members to continue fighting "retrogressive tendencies of tribalism, ethnicity, nepotism, racism, sexism, chauvinism, regionalism, personality cult and strive to build a Namibian house where no one feels left out".

It furthermore expressed deep concern with the situation in Zimbabwe, and urged "the progressive ZANU-PF" to normalise the situation in the country.

"Further, the tendency of AU and SADC to always wait until situations goes beyond [sic] should be revisited, hence calling on all African leaders to treat the Zimbabwe situation as wanting, and to arrest such urgently".