Namibia: Farmworker Evictions a 2019 Priority - Nujoma

THE eviction of farmworkers will be addressed in 2019, land reform minister Utoni Nujoma said on Thursday morning.

Nujoma said this at the ministry's annual staff meeting in Windhoek.

Namibia's second national land conference last year resolved to deal with the issue of farmworker evictions, especially of those born and raised on farms.

The resolution on farmworkers states that the ministry should develop a policy to protect farmworkers by providing alternatives or providing land for such workers.

"We have a lot of challenges but the issue of generational farmworkers is one that needs to be addressed as one of the low hanging fruits," said Nujoma.

Prior to Nujoma's statement, Eric Ndala, the director of planning, research, training and information services in the ministry pointed out that out of the 169 land conference resolutions, they needed to address the easiest first due to scarce resources.

"We have to start with the low hanging fruits, the easiest resolutions, due to restrained funding. We cannot reach the end of the year and say we did not have money," he said.