Angola: Justice Highlights Approval of New Penal Code

Luanda — The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, considered the approval of the new Angolan Penal Code a historic event, as one of the pillars of the reform of the judicial system underway in the country.

After 132 years of validity of the former legal instrument, the National Assembly approved last Wednesday the new Angolan Penal Code, at a time when the country is undergoing a reform in the justice and law sector.

According to the minister, the new Penal Code has modern characteristics from the point of view of solutions adapted to the Angolan socio-cultural reality.

The State Secretary of Justice, Orlando Fernandes, said at press conference that the main concerns are safeguarded and need only the decisive step, which is the approval of the Code of Criminal Procedure.