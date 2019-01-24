24 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Postal Sector to Boost Angola's Economy

Luanda — Angolan postal sector can improve services offer and contribute to boost the national economy, by betting on its digitalization and modernization, said in Luanda, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications, Mário Oliveira.

According to the official, the Angolan postal sector needs to adjust itself to the new stage of the postal market, as well as must create basis and update its 2001 legislative package to turn it into a more competitive institution and tailored to the present technological era.

The official made such statement at the opening of the workshop on Postal Services, having stressed that the transformations happening as a result of advances in information and communication technologies represent an important lever for the sector.

