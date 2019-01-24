South Africa: Hlaudi Motsoeneng Says He Received R1 Million From Bosasa for Legal Fees

Former SABC chief operations officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng said facilities company Bosasa paid about R1m towards his legal fees.

"I received more than R1m. It is not a secret. It is not new," Motsoeneng told 702's Eusebius McKaiser on Wednesday.

EWN reported that this came after former executive of the controversial company, Angelo Agrizzi, revealed this information in his statement to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Motsoeneng turned to corruption-accused company Bosasa when he needed cash to pay his lawyers after he was axed from the public broadcaster in 2017.

He was charged with bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable harm to it following comments at a press briefing in April.

The former COO of the public broadcaster further claimed Bosasa received nothing in return for the money towards his legal fees.

"They can't get anything from me. They have never received anything from me. From me - none. No benefit for Bosasa," he added.

Numerous attempts to reach Motsoeneng went unanswered.

Source: News24