24 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One-Month-Old Baby Missing After Mom Leaves Her With 'Kind' Woman in Shopping Mall

Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a woman who is alleged to have kidnapped a 1-month-old baby from a mother in the Eastern Cape last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi on Thursday said the mother, Sisiwe Nkumbi, 34, was at a clinic with 1-month-old Iyana when she met the woman, believed to be between 58 and 60 years old.

"She was apparently very kind to her. They started talking at the clinic and realised they were heading in the direction of the mall."

Mbi said the woman eased Nkumbi into a false sense of security.

"They got to the Amalinda Shoprite Mall. Here, the woman suggested Nkumbi head into the pharmacy to buy medication."

He said the woman held the baby while the mother went inside.

"When she came out again, the woman and Iyana were gone."

He urged anyone who recognised the woman to call the commander of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on 079 890 0762.

