Tanzania: Four Dead, 42 Injured in Kigoma Bus Accident

Kigoma — Four people have died and 42 others suffering injuries after a bus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned in Kigoma Region.

Kigoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Martin Ottieno told The Citizen on Thursday, January 24, 2019, that the accident occurred on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 10pm when one of the Fikosh busses overturned in Uvinza Village, Uvinza District.

He said the bus plies between Mwanza and Kigoma via Shinyanga and Tabora regions.

Mr Ottieno said among the dead are three men and one woman who are yet to be identified and that bodies have been preserved at a health centre in Uvinza.

"All 42 survivors are receiving treatment at Kigoma Regional Hospital-Maweni and that 12 of them are in critical condition. Thirty survivors are recovering slowly after sustaining minor injuries," he told The Citizen.

He said the cause of the accident was speeding, which caused the bus driver, Mr Abdallah Ramadhan, to lose control a sharp corner.