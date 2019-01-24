Tanzania: Ilboru Student Emerges Top Performers in 2018 Cse Results

Dar es Salaam — Hope Mwaibanje from Ilboru Secondary School has emerged the best student in the 2018 Certificate of Secondary Education results, which was announced on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

The results were announced in Dodoma by the Executive Secretary of the National Education Council of Tanzania (Necta), Dr Charles Msonde.

Hope was followed by Avith Kibani (Marian Boys'-Coast), Mariam Manyama, Atughulile Mlimba, Flavia Nkongoki , Leticia Ulaya all from St Francis St Francis Girls Secondary School of Mbeya, which emerged the best school.

Others are Gibson Katuma, Bryson Jandwa (both from Marian Boys Coast), Idegalda Kiluba (St Francis Girls Mbeya) and Isack Julius from Marian Boys' (Coast).

Dr Musonde added that the passing rate is equivalent to an increment by 1.28 per cent from 77.09 per cent in 2017 to 78.38 per cent in 2018.

"Statistics show that students, who scored between first division and third division has increased from 27.6 per cent (2016), 30.15 per cent (2017) and 31.76 per cent 2018," said Dr Msonde.