Tanzania: Private Schools Continue to Shine in National Form Four Exam Results

Dodoma — Private schools have continued to lead in the national Form Four examination results after taking ten top positions even though Mathematics is still seen as the most difficult subject by many students.

The secretary general of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), Dr Charles Msonde, has today, January 24, 2019 announced results of the 2018 national Form Four examinations

He has announced that St Fransis Girls Secondary School of Mbeya has taken the lead in the results while Pemba's Pwani Mchangani Secondary School appears at the bottom of the list.

According to Mr Msonde, the student with the best results in the exams is Hope Mwaibanje from Ilboru Secondary School of Arusha.

Results for 252 candidates have been cancelled because of cheating, whereby 71 out of the number were independent candidates. Two of the students whose results were cancelled wrote insults on their answer sheets.

The Necta secretary general has also announced that Tanga Region had three schools on the list of the last ten schools.