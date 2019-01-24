Tanzania: CCM Member 'Threatens' to Take Over Lissu's Singida East Seat

Dodoma — A CCM cadred and party's National Executive Committee (Nec) member Mussa Mwakitinya has urged Singida East MP Tundu Lissu (Chadema) to return home immediately in order to serve his people, otherwise he (Mwakitinya) will replace him.

Mr Mwakitinya made the remarks on Thursday, January 24, 2019 in the city during a press conference, noting that he has received many calls from citizens in Mr Lissu's Constituency asking him to become their new representative.

"Further delays to return to the country, Parliament and the Constituency will find me already your successor. The constituency has slept in terms of development and frankly speaking, I've received many calls from your citizens wanting me to succeed you," he said, adding.

"I therefore assure you that I will be your lawmaker, if you continue delaying to return."

He said the visit in different European countries wasn't part of activities Singida residents had voted him for, arguing him that he had better return home to serve his voters.

However, he wanted Mr Lissu to be aware of the fact that Tanzania was a free country after being liberated from the colonial rule and that what remained for the country was economic liberation.

Mr Mwakitinya said what Mr Lissu was doing was lack of patriotism to his own country.

"Mr Tundu Lissu, Mr Tundu Lissu, Mr Tundu Lissu, I've called you three times, Singida East residents didn't elect you to make bad intention visits abroad. The movie you are playing has lacked professionalism of script writers, you better return home because you won't benefit in anything from over there," he said.