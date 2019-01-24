South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Bail Decision to Be Made Before the Weekend

Local rapper Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, will find out on Friday morning if he will be released on bail.

The bail application was postponed for judgment in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Ngcobo faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the death of his wife, Catherine Modusane, at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

During his court appearances, Ngcobo appeared to be happy as he laughed with people in the public gallery, despite the serious charges against him.

During one of his appearances, he blew a kiss at her mother, who was sitting in the gallery, before telling those in court to "look at how beautiful she (the mother) is".

His bail application was delayed over the past two weeks because the State was confirming the address where he intends to live if he is released on bail.

Last week, News24 reported that prosecutor Mzamo Mathe told the court that Ngcobo's address had been verified and that the court could proceed with the application.

IOL reported on Thursday that the matter had been postponed to Friday to give the defence more time to gather evidence to support their case.

According to the report, Magistrate Paul du Plessis said he needed to be convinced that Ngcobo was likely to be acquitted.

