South Africa: Ethekwini Official Mum After Zuma Album Shut Down

The senior official at the eThekwini Metro, who claimed the municipality would record an album with former President Jacob Zuma, is now keeping his lips sealed - after the mayor firmly shut the plans down.

"I cannot comment. I have not seen the statement by the mayor," parks, recreation and culture head Thembinkosi Ngcobo said on Thursday.

He told News24 that he was on leave and needed to communicate with the mayor's office before speaking to the media.

"I will have to get an official communication before I say anything."

Ngcobo essentially received a rap over the knuckles on Tuesday after Mayor Zandile Gumede said there were no plans to record an album with Zuma.

"The protocol was not followed and we are prepared to speak on the items once we get a full briefing. For now, there is no such thing."

She said she did not want Zuma's name "dragged through the mud with something that is not existing".

When the DA previously criticised the album, saying protocols were not followed, Ngcobo said the production of the album was part of the general functions of the municipality.

He said that, during apartheid, the municipality would be responsible for enforcing segregation, citing the restrictions on black people at Durban beaches.

Ngcobo added that the City used pre-allocated money in its budget to fund art projects.

He said the project was part of his department's mandate to encourage social cohesion, arts, culture and heritage.

