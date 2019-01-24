24 January 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tuku Declared National Hero

Photo: Rock Paper Scissors/RnW
Oliver Mtukudzi.
By Lemuel Chekai

ZANU PF politburo has granted the late music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi national hero status.

Tuku as he was affectionately known succumbed to diabetes yesterday.

Though no official statement has been issued, one of the lead campaigners for Tuku's national hero status and Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

"I wish to thank president E.D Mnangagwa and ZANU PF politburo, and Kirsty Coventry for their recommendations to accord Dr."Tuku" National Hero status," he said in a tweet.

He, however, maintained that despite the recognition, Tuku's family wishes should be respected on the choice of his burial place.

"Whilst we all have our opinions of where Samanyanga's final resting place should be we must always remember to respect the family's wishes," added Mliswa.

