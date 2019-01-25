24 January 2019

Zimbabwe: Mtukudzi Declared National Hero - Namibia President Phones to Pay His Respects

Oliver Mtukudzi.

ZIMBABWE and international music and cultural icon Oliver Mtukudzi has been declared a national hero.

Conferment of the country's highest honour was confirmed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the late musician's Norton home on Thursday.

Mnangagwa also told mourners that he had received a phone call from Namibia president Hage Geingob who expressed his sadness at the singer's passing.

This, Mnangagwa said, proved that Mtukudzi was an international icon.

Mtukudzi died Wednesday afternoon at Harare's Avenues Clinic after battling diabetes for some time.

He was 66.

