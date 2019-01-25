Nigeria: No Errors in 2019 Budget Proposal - Official

The Budget Office of the Federation on Thursday said it was not true that the 2019 Federal Appropriation Bill is fraught with "irreconcilable errors and mistakes."

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the bill to the National Assembly for consideration and approval November last year.

The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja that no discrepancies or errors were found in the document after meeting with the Secretariat of the House Appropriations Committee on the issue.

Two members of the House of Representatives, Adamu Chika (Shiroro/Rafi/Munya in Niger State) and Ahman-Pategi (Edu/Moro/Pategi Federal Constituency of Kwara State), picked holes in the document at the commencement of discussions on the appropriation bill in the lower chamber.

Messrs Chika and Ahman-Pategi said there were errors in the figures presented for the Ministries of Education, Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

In his contribution to the budget debate, Mr Chika drew members' attention to the discrepancies in the figures presented in the main Budget under sub-heads the summary of the total estimates.

Mr Ahman-Pategi who corroborated his colleague's observations urged the executive to urgently reconcile the figures to allow the lawmakers continue work on the budget.

Consequently, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, directed the relevant committees of the House to liaise with their counterparts in the Ministries of Budget and National Planning, and the Ministry of Finance to urgently correct the discrepancies and re-present an error-free document for consideration.

But, in its reaction, the Budget Office said there was no error in the document as claimed.

"Our attention has been drawn to the allegation by a member of the House of Representatives during its debate on the 2019 Budget Proposals yesterday concerning errors and/or discrepancies in the 2019 Appropriations Bill

"Earlier today, officials of the Budget Office of the Federation met with the Secretariat of the House Appropriations Committee to review the honourable member's observations.

"The outcome of the review is that there are no errors/discrepancies as alleged by the honourable member.

"It is instructive to note that the presentation format of both the Appropriations Bill and Budget Details for 2019 are consistent with prior years

"Although we are yet to receive any formal communication from the National Assembly on these observations, we have written a letter to the House Appropriations Committee Chairman, and are issuing this statement in view of the wide coverage the observations have received in the media," the ministry said in a statement signed by its DG.