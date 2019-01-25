Nigerians React to Oby Ezekwesili's Withdrawal From the 2019 Presidential Race

A few weeks to the 2019 Presidential elections, the Presidential aspirant and one-time Guardian Life cover subject, Oby Ezekwesili has stepped down from the race.

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) candidate who prides herself as the "candidate of the people," explained that her recent move is because she deems the candidates of the PDP and APC as unfit to rule the country. Hence, her option of forming a coalition against the parties for the better of Nigeria. "This coalition for a viable alternative has now more than ever before become an urgent mission for and on behalf of the citizenry," she said.

This new move has left Nigerians shocked. It should be recalled that Ezekwesili who was seen as a viable force told Guardian Life in November, 2018

"I never had interest in politics. Anyone who knows me knows that I detest politics. But I had to get to the place where listening to the political class say to us that we have to choose the lesser of two evils got me infuriated."

It is debatable that this statement may be an underlying factor that may her reconsider her decision.

On the other hand, this announcement has left tongues wagging:

Nicholas Ibekwe @nicholasibekwe: So Oby Ezekwesili has stepped down from the Presidential race and is calling for a coalition to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress and the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party. Do you think this call for a coalition is too late?

Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu): Atiku was supposed to debate Fela Durotoye, Oby Ezekwesili and Kingsley Moghalu. The first two are already out of the race; so he didn't miss out much by not participating. On a serious note - winning elections requires some planning, its not enough to be passionate & sincere.

Bhadmus Hakeem @Bhadoosky: Mrs Oby Ezekwesili withdraws her 2019 Presidential candidacy. Thank you for putting the people of Nigeria 1st. I'm proud to be part of the few who believe we need a new way of doing things in Nigeria. I hope a viable 3rd force will come soon. As for me, I am tired of the oldies.

AJ | Adonai Jonathan @Mrmanhere_: Oby Ezekwesili stepping down this close to the February election just goes on to prove that the Nigerian politics is a joke. And if you choose to die for the sake of any politician, you're the biggest fool around

Suzzette @queensuzzette: Oby Ezekwesili bows out of Presidential Race, Madam Oby has just destroyed the hopes of Nigeria having a female president

niightmares 🦋 @naiightt: I've always said it, the easiest way to defeat this #APCPDP dominance, is only if Oby Ezekwesili , Fela Durotoye, Kingsley Moghalu and Omoyele Sowore all join forces, instead of sharing their votes amongst one another. After all, they are all in it for the progress of the nation.

Her opposition Fela Durutoye who has hinted that he might be joining the consensus coalition had this to say: I have always believed that leadership is about service & sacrifice & today, I would like to commend Dr. (Mrs) Oby Ezekwesili for leading the charge to forming a viable coalition to presenting a Consensus Candidate for the 2019 Presidential elections.

Festus Keyamo, SAN @fkeyamo: Thanks, ACPN, for seeing the light we saw long ago. We beseech the respect ed Oby Ezekwesili to join hands now with PMB. The coalition we need in Nig is a coalition against corruption, not a coalition against any political party. PMB is already leading the pack against corruption