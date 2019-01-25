Nigeria: Govt Is Not Ready for Fresh Renegotiation - ASUU

Photo: Vanguard

ASUU VS Govt.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday said the Federal Government has failed to make fresh offer on funding for the revitalisation of public universities in Nigeria.

The union also said the government is yet to address the issue of renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement in its new offer made to the union last Monday (21-01-2019).

ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this in Strike Bulletin 9 sent to branches of the Union.

Ogunyemi disclosed that although government has improved its earlier offers, there are still critical issues currently unresolved.

The union boss asked the public to disregard the misinformation being peddled through various media by agents of government and haters of the principle of the Union.

He asked members to remain committed in the struggle to revitalise the education system.

"At the meeting held on 21 January, 2017 between the Union and Government agents (the Minister of Labour and Employment and Representatives of relevant government agencies), government improved its earlier offer.

"However, government has failed to address the crucial and critical issues of funding for the revitalisation of public universities in Nigeria and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

"To confuse the public about our struggle, agents of government and some haters of our principled and purposeful struggle are peddling all sorts of misinformation through various media. Members must disregard any media information unverified or not authenticated by the Union".