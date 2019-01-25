Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Eyes World Bank Presidency

Photo: AfDB

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has renewed her interest in vying for the post of World Bank's President.

Okonjo-Iweala, in an interview with Richard Quest on Cable News Network (CNN), disclosed this yesterday in Davos, Switzerland.

She said: "I know that, because I contested the last time in 2012, and many people were asking that question. It is a shareholder's decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate.

"If the right person were to nominate, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes!"

When asked if she has declared interest, she said: "No I have not declared my candidacy, you asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly. I'm very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I'm enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like."

Okonjo-Iweala, an economist, author and entrepreneur, was Nigeria's first female Finance Minister and the first female Foreign Affairs Minister.

She was also the first female black candidate to contest for the presidency of the World Bank Group in 2012.

During her time as a Minister of Finance, she spearheaded negotiations with the Paris Club of creditors that led to the wiping out of $30billion Nigeria's debt.

She also initiated processes that helped improve the country's macroeconomic management to reduce macroeconomic volatility.

Okonjo-Iweala started out as an intern in World Bank Group.

After graduation, she returned to World Bank Group and worked for many years as a development economist. She held the post of Corporate Secretary and Vice President.