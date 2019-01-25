24 January 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Made in China - Malawi Parliament Roof Collapse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wongani Chiuta

Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba has confirmed that part of the ceiling at the Parliament Building in the capital Lilongwe collapsed on Monday.

Parliament Building was constructed by China government and was opened in June 2010. That project cost around $41m.

Chinese construction companies have been busy in Malawi since the two countries established diplomatic ties in December 2007, and Malawi abandoned its links to Taiwan after 41 years.

Kalemba said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that the collapse was caused by the damage to the building's gutter system, causing a pipe to burst above the riff ceiling in corridors adjacent to one of the Committee Rooms.

The Clerk of Parliament assured that the National Assembly will continue to ensure maintenance of the grand building.

According to Kalemba, no inquiries were recorded and repairs to the affected parts started.

https://www.nyasatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/VID-20190122-WA0045.mp4

Malawi

Time for Action to Ensure All Hospitals, Everywhere Have Water

During countless visits to maternity wards without safe water, what I hear time and time again are stories of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.