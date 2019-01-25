Zimbabwe: Chamisa Rules Out Unity Govt - ED Talks Only About Reforms & the Economy

Photo: The Herald

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has ruled out a power sharing deal with the Zanu PF government, declaring that any dialogue between the rival parties would only focus on reforms and the stricken economy.

Chamisa has, for several months, called for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa but his appeals were "spurned and mocked" by the Zanu PF regime.

Mnangagwa however, shifted his hard-line position this week after being stung by global condemnation of his government's lethal response to a nationwide protests against fuel price increases.

Returning from his Eurasian trip, Mnangagwa said political parties religious and civil leaders should set aside their differences and begin a national dialogue.

Chamisa said he was ready to meet the Zanu PF leader. He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at the Norton home of the late Oliver Mtukudzi who passed on this Wednesday.

"I am ready to meet him just the next second," said Chamisa.

"But on condition that we are discussing about reforms; about the agenda to move the country forward, not this whole thing to say Mr Chamisa wants to be included into the government.

We are not interested in power; we are interested in the well-being of Zimbabweans - that's our interests, democracy, freedom, nation a building and peace."

The MDC leader continued; "This country has never known peace for the past 39 years. Zimbabwe has been raped politically, and there has been political rape.

"This country has suffered a lot of assault, a lot of violence, a lot of intimidation and that's why we must deal with that.

"The violence that you saw last week, armed people, live bullets on unarmed civilians for whatever reasons it's never justified.

"I am committed to peace because we believe there is no other way to democracy than peaceful change; that's why we continue to use platforms of peace, to be able to move forward."

The MDC leader his party has been calling for national dialogue since Mnangagwa took over as Zanu PF leader.

Mnangagwa assumed power after a November 2017 military coup toppled long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe.

"We called for this dialogue; we can't (therefore) welcome what we been inviting others to come to," said Chamisa.

It's almost like you come to my house and then you say (to me) are you willing to be in your own house.

"Dialogue is our home setting; dialogue is natural position. We have said there is nothing that moves people together forward than to dialogue, dialogue is a necessity."

He concluded; "There is no other solution to the problems this country is facing other than dialogue."