Kenya/Tanzania: Oliech 'Saddened' By Gor's Shock SportPesa Cup Exit

Gor Mahia forward Dennis Oliech says he is 'sad' after his side's shock elimination from the SportPesa Cup at the first hurdle.

The 33-year old was one of the bright spots in an otherwise embarrassing afternoon for the Kenyan club at the National Stadium during Wednesday's match against Mbao FC.

He scored Gor Mahia's only goal from the penalty spot but this wasn't enough, as the visiting team ultimately drew this contest 1-1 and lost 4-3 on post-match penalties.

"I am so sad with the result. I was not expecting this, I was fired up for this competition and I thought we will win it," said Oliech who featured for just over an hour against Mbao.

"It is down to luck we tried our best, played very well and looked to have done everything but it didn't happen. We cannot feel sorry for ourselves but only work harder and move over to the next challenge."

Oliech has been one of the impressive performers for Gor this season.

The strike against Mbao was his third in four games at the club. Besides, the former France-based striker was the most visible player on the player with his pace, darting runs and attempts on target troubling the Mbao rear guard.

The player has however steered clear of discussing his possible return to the national team.