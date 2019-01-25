Zimbabwe: Nbcz Kick-Starts Training Programme for War Vets

THE National Business Council of Zimbabwe (NBCZ) has kick-started the implementation of the nationwide training programme for war veterans which seeks to capacitate them as they venture into sustainable income-generating projects in line with Government's Vision 2030.

NBCZ president Dr Keith Guzah said NBCZ had started rolling out the programme by carrying out a census to establish data on the number of war vets, women and youths who will be part of the financial inclusion programmes.

"The National Business Council of Zimbabwe has embarked on a nationwide census of all war veterans of the liberation struggle. Manicaland Province started their enumeration on January 23. In this census, all former combatants, restricted, detainees and war collaborators and their dependants will be categorised and incorporated into one data base for purposes of basic business management training," he said.

He said after the census, the war vets would be trained on basic business management skills following which there would be selection to come up with the final list of people who would receive funding for projects.