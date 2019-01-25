Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Gets $2,5m for Water, Sewer System Rehab

Government has released $2,8 million to Chinhoyi Municipality under the Public Service Investment Programme (PSIP) towards the rehabilitation of its water and sewer reticulation system.

The funds, received late last year, are expected to go a long way in helping the local authority solve its perennial water challenges.

Town Clerk Mr Michael Kaitano confirmed the funding.

"We have received $2,8m from Government under the PSIP which we intend to channel towards the completion of sewer treatment works rehabilitation," he said.

"We also want to improve our water reticulation system."

Chinhoyi Municipality town engineer Mr Simon Marara said water treatment works rehabilitation will cover the installation of new and efficient pumps at the raw water station with an expected increase in the treated water capacity of about 27 percent.

He said completion of sewage treatment works rehabilitation will mainly cover refurbishment of four bio filters and at least 10 sewage ponds as well as sewage pipeline repairs.

Mr Marara said pumps and the switchgear will also be rehabilitated.

"The combined treatment capacity at present is 22ml per day and the rehabilitation project is expected to raise it to 28ml per day which will be close to the current demand of 30ml per day," he said.

"Averagely, the sewage treatment efficiency is currently estimated at 50 percent and the completion of this project will raise the efficiency to above 90 percent."

Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said the implementation of the project will assist council to improve on service delivery.

Improved service delivery, he said, will boost the resident's morale which will drive them to pay their bills.

"This would mean an increase in revenue collection.

"This revenue will be used to finance the operations and maintenance of the project as well as payback loans taken," he said.

Mr Mlauzi also said an improved treatment efficiency will reduce the risk of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Last year, Chinhoyi Municipality was taken to court by the Environmental Management Agency for polluting Manyame River through discharging raw sewage.

According to the charge sheet, Chinhoyi discharged at least 18ml of raw effluent into the river every day.

The waste included raw sewage and chemical waste from Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

All the sewer treatment plants and pump stations were not working, prompting, the municipality to channel all the 18ml of waste generated in the town into Hunyani River.