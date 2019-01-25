Zimbabwe: NPA Contests Guvamombe Bail

Suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe, who is facing abuse of office charges, will have to wait longer before the High Court decides his fate next Tuesday. Guvamombe was granted $3 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts last week on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Aggrieved by the decision, the National Prosecuting Authority appealed to the High Court.

It argued that Guvamombe was not a suitable candidate for bail saying he could interfere with witnesses. The appeal, however, was filed out of time.

Yesterday Justice Tawanda Chitapi heard the application and reserved judgment to next week. Guvamombe, who is being represented by Mr Jonathan Samukange was arrested two weeks ago.

The same day he was suspended from office by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on allegations of abuse of office.

He was accused of approving the internship of former Cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira at the magistrates' court at a time when they were facing criminal charges.

In granting him bail, acting chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi ruled that the prosecution, which had opposed bail on the grounds that Guvamombe would interfere with witnesses or flee the country, had failed to present meaningful arguments that would warrant denial of bail.

Charges against Guvamombe arose on November 27, last year, when he received correspondence from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) seeking internship places for law student.

On the list were Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira.

Guvamombe allegedly authorised the attachment of the students by appending his signature and referred the correspondence to the deputy chief magistrate for action without any comments or reservations.