Zimbabwe: ZEC Changes Municipal By-Elections Dates

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has changed dates for municipal by-elections for Ward 24 in Chitungwiza and Ward 28 in Bulawayo that were scheduled to be held on Saturday and March 2, respectively.

The postponement of the by-elections was confirmed by ZEC Acting Chief Elections Officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana.

He said the changes were caused by unforeseen circumstances.

"It is now not feasible to conduct free and fair by-elections in Ward 24 of Chitungwiza Municipality and Ward 28 of Bulawayo on the fixed days due to unforeseen circumstances," said Mr Silaigwana.

"It is hereby notified in terms of Section 132 (1) of the Electoral Act that polling shall now take place in Ward 24 of Chitungwiza Municipality on 23 February 2019 from 7 am to 7 pm for the purpose of election of a councillor for the said ward.

"The candidates duly nominated following the close of sitting of the Nomination Court which sat on Wednesday, 7 December 2018 at the offices of the Town Clerk of Chitungwiza Municipality remain the same."

The candidates are Yotam Chagwada of the MDC-Alliance, zanu-pf's Cde Mercy Guvamombe, Jane Makovere of MDC-T and Anderson Tsakeni of the NCA.

For Bulawayo, the Nomination Court to select the candidates that was initially set to sit today will now sit on February 22, while the election will take place on March 30.

The Chitungwiza Ward 24 seat fell vacant following the death of MDC-Alliance's Alice Chihambakwe, who won the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections.

Ward 28 seat in Bulawayo also fell vacant following the death of councillor Happy Ncube who died last month.