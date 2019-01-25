South Africa: Bosasa's Zuma Plan Revealed in Secret Recording

analysis

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson allegedly rehearsed just how he would tell former president Jacob Zuma about the need to put in place 'the right' National Director of Public Prosecutions as part of the company's bid to ensure the disintegration of serious fraud, corruption and racketeering investigations.

Angelo Agrizzi secretly recorded his boss, Gavin Watson, and Linda Mti, a former Correctional Services commissioner on their payroll, demonstrating how he would present a battle plan to former president Jacob Zuma about what exactly needed to be done urgently to save Bosasa's skin.

Watson was allegedly scheduled to meet Zuma days later because former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat was blocking their efforts to secure the Bosasa docket and the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba, "was buggered up" in the press.

Agrizzi earlier told the State Capture inquiry that Jiba was among a trio of senior NPA bosses who had been paid a total of R130,000 a month to have their backs. She has denied having received payment.

He later testified to a meeting between himself, Watson and Mti around 2015 during which a frantic but confident-sounding Watson is heard pretending to be addressing Zuma. In the recording, played during testimony...