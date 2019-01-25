Sudan Human Rights Group Demands Info On NISS Detainees

Omdurman / Dilling — The Human Rights Centre (HUDO), a Sudanese NGO dedicated to the promotion and protection of human rights, has demanded that the Sudanese government disclose the whereabouts of a political activist abducted in Omdurman on Sunday. HUDO also calls for the release of six South Kordofan youths detained on Tuesday.

A HUDO statement reports that Ahmed Abdalla Omer (known by his nickname Ombadi), is a 46-year-old agricultural engineer and political activist. On January 20 during the demonstration at Alarbaein Street in Omdurman, a group of six armed men dressed in civilian clothes came to the street in a Toyota Hilux vehicle that had no number plate. On arrival, three of them surrounded Omer and started beating him with hoses till he fell down. Then they carried him, threw him onto the vehicle and drove away.

On January 22, his family went to the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) office and inquired about him but they were told that he is not with them and they don't know about him.

HUDO is very concerned about the situation of civilians during this current condition of demonstrations and calls upon the Sudan government to disclose the whereabouts of Omer and to allow family and lawyers to visit him, and to immediately release him unconditionally or to present him before courts of law if there is a genuine case against him.

HUDO also demands that the Sudan government hold to account those who are responsible for ill-treatment of Ahmed and his disappearance.

Dilling youths

In a separate statement, HUDO says that on Tuesday, NISS agents arrested six youths in Dilling in of South Kordofan. Three of them were arrested from their homes and the other three from Dilling market. Their whereabouts are unknown and they are suspected to be under torture. No reason was given for their arrest but it is suspected to be in connection with a planned visit of the President Al Bashir to Dilling. The names of those who were arrested from their homes are; Mohammed Ahmed Abouhum, 43 years old, trader; Mohammed Belal Elzain, 27 years old, graduate and Mohammed Edris Elgedail, 23 years, student. Those who were arrested from the town/market are: Abdalla Mergani Goufa, 24 years old, student; Elzain Mohammed Elsadiq, 30 years old graduate; Saif-Eldin Elhasab, 32 years, graduate.

In the evening of that day the families of the arrested people went to NISS office to inquire about their fate. But they were chased away and denied any information about them. This raised more fear that they could be undergoing tortured.

On Sunday, also in Dilling, four youths were arrested and released the next day but on condition that they report to NISS office in Dilling on a daily basis. They were arrested as a preventative measure against any opposing sign during the visit of the Sudan President to the town.

The four youth were arrested from their homes. The next day they were intimidated and warned not gather with others or to attend the public speech of the president when he visits the town on January 28. They were later released with a condition of reporting to NISS office at 9 am on a daily basis.