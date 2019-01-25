24 January 2019

Gambia: Njie Leaves Romania to Sign Spanish Deal

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian striker Bakary Kambi Njie has aborted his breakthrough attempt at Romanian football to sign a deal in Spain, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Kambi auditioned with second tier ACS Timisora Politehnica in Romania after quitting promotion-chasing San Fernando in the Spanish third division.

The 30-year-old was hoping to convince coaches of ACS Timisora Politehnica in a bid to be handed a deal.

Timisora lie bottom of the log and are considering recruiting a striker to aid its quest of staying up the division.

However, he has opted to leave the south eastern European country to return to Spain signing a short term contract with Real Balompedica Linense in an agreement, Foroyaa Sport understands will end this June with an option of a renewal.

Capped twice by Gambia, the Spain-born left footer has already joined his teammates for training as he eyes making his debut.

