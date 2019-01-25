Namibia: Confessions of a Gambling Addict

After winning N$10 on a gambling machine years ago, an adrenaline rush went through Jason Kauhondamwa that kept him coming back for more.

When Walvis Bay resident Jason Kauhondamwa dropped a N$1 coin into the gambling slot machine a few years ago, he won N$10.

Since then, he has been dropping his entire pay cheques into the slot machine, hoping to win big, but with no luck. He quickly went from dropping a few coins into the machine to betting with three-digit notes.

What started out as an innocent bet at the gambling machine one evening with some friends turned into a heavy addiction for Kauhondamwa. Now 28 years old, he became obsessed with gambling at the age of 17, the same evening when he won N$10 with his first try.

He recently opened up to The Namibian about his addiction, saying he dropped out of school after failing Grade 10, and decided to move to Windhoek at the age of 18 to seek employment.

He was overwhelmed by the number of casinos and gambling houses when he first arrived in the city.

"The first thing I would do once I got paid from whatever job I was doing at the time was to go into a gambling house, and waste all my pay," he confessed.

Kauhondamwa said he would gamble away money which was intended for his groceries, clothing and other necessities, and he felt bewitched by his impulses to spent all his money on gambling machines.

"What makes it worse is that I would usually gamble away my whole pay cheque in one sitting, which caused me to become depressed over time," he added.

He also started feeling suicidal, stopped talking to his family, and gained a bad reputation from his addiction to gambling.

"There were times when I felt like I did not have control over myself, and it would take me about three weeks to recover from one gambling episode,"Kauhondamwa stated.

The fact that there are gambling machines all over Windhoek just made matters worse for him.

"There are even machines in some houses, and children have access to these machines, which could cause them to become addicted too when they start playing with the machines," he observed.

Kauhondamwa asked that illegal gambling machines be removed, and that people be made aware of the true dangers of gambling.

He added that gambling steals the dreams of young people, and that parents should teach their children that addiction to gambling is a real problem, unlike what some people may claim.

He said other countries have gambling addiction organisations where people can go to for advice or counselling.

For example, New Zealand has the 'Problem Gambling Foundation of New Zealand', and the United Kingdom has 'GamCare'.

Although he admits to be still struggling with the addiction, Kauhondamwa said Namibia needs to consider coming up with an establishment which can exclusively help those who are desperately trying to come out of the clutches of gambling addiction.

"We need a centre like this, even if addiction to gambling is not as big as some other addictions people may be facing," he stressed.

He also tried to register a non-governmental organisation to assist other addicts in 2014, but it was not successful as he did not have enough money to register it.

His reason for trying to set up the organisation even while admitting to be an addict himself was the fact that he wanted to fight the addiction with others through a support group, in order to motivate one another.

Windhoek-based clinical psychologist Shaun Whittaker said gambling addiction is a much bigger problem in Namibia than people realise.

"People tend to underestimate the seriousness of it, because the reality is that it works just like any other addiction," he said.

Whittaker stated that the consequences of this addiction can be quite severe, especially financially.

"I know of one case of a woman who was addicted to gambling, and ended up losing her house because of it," he said.

This addiction also brings a heavy financial strain on a household if one family member is struggling with it, and for that reason, people should be educated about it as it silently destroys a lot of families, he added.

Whittaker also encouraged those who want to overcome the addiction to stay away completely, rather than trying to overcome it over a long period of time.

People who are addicted to gambling usually have underlying depression, so it is important to help addicts understand what the depression is all about, he said.

Whittaker added that he also gives people treatment for depression, which would cause their moods to lift, which then in turn will enable them to overcome their addiction to gambling quicker.

"All forms of addiction have underlying trauma, depression and anxiety, and that must be addressed," he stressed.

Whittaker said the theory is that all forms of addiction have an underlying childhood trauma.

He stated that a lot of people do not recognise gambling as a problem or addiction. "They sort of see it as going out on Saturday night and being social," Whittaker added.

There is also not enough awareness concerning gambling as an addiction.

The psychologist said a lot of people gamble because of financial pressure, which in turn just makes their condition worse as they think that they will win money at the gambling machines, which is rarely the case.

Whittaker said both men and women have approached him to seek help for their gambling addictions, "even though women tend to seek help more than men".

According to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism's website, a N$25 000 application fee to the Casino Board is required when one wishes to open a casino in Namibia.

Namibia has 260 licensed slot machine operators, six of which are casinos, while 254 are gambling houses, according to environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta.

The Namibian reported on 6 April 2018 that there were 2 845 registered slot machines (1 145 in casinos and 1 700 in gambling houses), which contribute N$22 million to government coffers annually.

According to Shifeta, the government estimates that there are roughly 20 000 unlicensed gambling machines in about 2 600 illegal gambling houses countrywide.