Sudan: Deputy Specialists Down Tools At South Darfur Hospital in Solidarity With Suspended Colleagues

Nyala — All 23 deputy specialists at the Turkish Hospital in the South Darfur capital of Nyala, have stopped work and returned to the Council of Medical Specialties in solidarity with five of their colleagues, who have been suspended from work because of the country-wide doctors' strike on non-emergency cases.

Representatives of the specialists handed over a memorandum to the director of the Turkish Hospital containing their signatures notifying him of the stop of work effective Thursday, January 24.

The suspended doctors declared a strike on cold cases in compliance with the call by the Sudanese Central Doctors' Committee .

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, the Sudanese Central Doctors' Committee announced the withdrawal of all doctors from the military and police hospitals in the country, and from the El Amal hospitals that are owned by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), in protest against the killing of peaceful demonstrators.

The doctors will also refrain from providing any medical services in hospitals established by prominent members of the ruling National Congress Party "whose revenues are used to support and enable this regime," namely Alzaytouna, El Sahiroun, Yastashfoun, Dream, Sahar and Alia hospitals in various parts of Khartoum.