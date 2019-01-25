Sudan: Khartoum Wedding Tragedy - Two Dead, 70+ Injured By Grenade Blast

Khartoum — At least two people are dead and more than 70 injured after an explosion in the Mayo district in southern Khartoum on Monday.

A trauma medic told Radio Dabanga that the blast was reportedly caused by the detonation of a grenade at a wedding ceremony in the Gaboush area of Mayo district.

Two people died instantly and were taken to the Bashayer hospital mortuary in Mayo. While witnesses report over 70 people injured, details of the extent of their injuries and conditions is still being assessed.

It is not yet known how the grenade was detonated or by whom. Neither the Ministry of the Interior nor the government have issued any statements regarding the incident.