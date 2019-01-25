25 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Testimony Fingers Mrwebi Over Former Crime Intelligence Boss Mdluli - and Conflicting Reports On Jiba Prosecution

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

The fourth day of the Mokgoro inquiry into the fitness of Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office at the National Prosecuting Authority saw conflicting reports on criminal charges against Jiba, while witness testimony shed light on Mrwebi's involvement in former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's corruption cover-ups.

Senior public prosecutor Jan Ferreira told the Mokgoro inquiry that former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli took a loan from Atlantis Nissan -- the biggest supplier of surveillance vehicles to Crime Intelligence -- and bought two BMWs for himself and his wife after trading in his old company car.

When this was discovered in 2012 and an investigation was instituted into fraud and corruption -- unlawful gratification of a discount for the cars and unlawful gratification of a loan from Nissan -- the case came to a halt when suspended senior National Prosecuting Authority official Lawrence Mrwebi became involved.

Ferreira's testimony comes after counsel for suspended acting Deputy Director of the NPA Nomgcobo Jiba had attempted to bar him from testifying on Wednesday due to a possible criminal case against Jiba, which they feared would unduly prejudice their client.

But after listening to heads of arguments from both sides...

