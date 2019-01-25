Zimbabwe: Shot At, Confused and Dazed in the Streets of Harare

analysis

A skinny teenager fears he will never be able to use his left leg again. It was shot at close range 10 days ago, outside his grandmother's house in a poor, overcrowded suburb south of Harare. He presumes the army shot it, but says maybe it was the police.

The boy doesn't know how he landed up at the state's Harare hospital, as he woke up after an operation to remove the bullet. Maybe more then one, he is not sure. But surgeons had to slice down much of his leg from the knee, and he is still feeling pain. The dressing is around most of the leg.

His parents are both working in South Africa, and send cash home weekly, but his older sister did come up from Durban, South Africa's main port city, to see him.

He did not even know why people were gathering in the streets outside the house he shares with relatives and others. He recalls getting an SMS earlier in the day saying people should stay at home and not go to work.

"I did not know why and I have no work. I didn't know what was going on in the streets, that...