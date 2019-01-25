24 January 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AU Troops Provide Free Medical Treatment to Needy Residents in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Union Mission in Somalia [AMISOM] troops last week conducted free medical camps in Ceeljale and Qoryooley areas of Lower Shabelle region.

Hundreds of patients turned up to receive treatment for various ailments such as skin and eye infections.

The medical camps build on efforts by AMISOM to support populations in the Lower Shabelle region.

Col. Paul Muhanguzi, the commander of the Ugandan contingent reiterated AMISOM's commitment to protect and support local communities in Somalia.

Area residents thanked the troops for providing them with medicine and foodstuff.

Somalia

Qatar Amir Meets Minister of Defence of Somalia

The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with the Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Somalia,… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.