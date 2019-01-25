Somalia: AU Troops Provide Free Medical Treatment to Needy Residents in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia [AMISOM] troops last week conducted free medical camps in Ceeljale and Qoryooley areas of Lower Shabelle region.

Hundreds of patients turned up to receive treatment for various ailments such as skin and eye infections.

The medical camps build on efforts by AMISOM to support populations in the Lower Shabelle region.

Col. Paul Muhanguzi, the commander of the Ugandan contingent reiterated AMISOM's commitment to protect and support local communities in Somalia.

Area residents thanked the troops for providing them with medicine and foodstuff.