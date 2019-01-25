South Africa: Face to Face With SA Express CEO Siza Mzimela

analysis

SA Express (SAX) is often overshadowed by the drama of its bigger sister SAA. But SAX was brought to its knees by a long grounding by the Civil Aviation Authority. Former SAX and then SAA CEO, Siza Mzimela, was enticed back to turn SAX around. SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch interviewed her in a tatty annexe to SAA headquarters.

GL: You left SAX in 2010. What made you come back? Do you honestly believe you can fix it?

SM: The Minister (Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan) put together an intervention team immediately after the CAA's grounding of the airline -- and asked me to be on it. The team started work mid-May 2018. I joined the team in June when they realised they needed someone who understood the airline industry. Then the board asked me to take a six-month contract to try to stabilise the airline. This is an interim appointment, not an acting one, and finishes at the end of January. At the moment there is a proposal tabled for me to extend until they can appoint a permanent CEO and there has been a proper handover.

How long will it take you to become profitable?

In April...