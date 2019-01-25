Namibia: Keetmans Protesters Expected in Court Today

A GROUP of 13 unemployed youth arrested on Wednesday morning at Keetmanshoop following a protest at //Karas governor Lucia Basson's office, are due in court today.

Violence erupted between police and 50 youth carrying buckets of water, brooms and mops when they stormed the governor's office and started cleaning floors and windows to peacefully express their anger against the appointment of the 'children of the liberation struggle' at government agencies in the region at their expense.

The group, which accused the police of tear-gassing and assaulting some of them, now face charges of trespassing, common assault, malicious damage to property, instigating public violence, and resisting and obstructing a police officer in carrying out his duties.

The protestors also earlier staged a camping protest in front of the governor's office towards the end of November last year.

They dismantled their protest camp after meeting with prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in Windhoek during December last year.

On Wednesday, the group resumed their protest action, claiming they were not happy with a written response from the Office of the Prime Minister following their engagement.

Lawyer Bernadus Swartbooi, who is also the Landless People's Movement (LPM) leader, yesterday confirmed that the group had enlisted his services.

Swartbooi told The Namibian outside the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court that the suspects could not appear in court as charges against them were not finalised yet.

"I am here to try and arrange bail for them," he stated.

"It is an interesting case", he said, adding that he wondered what the hold-up was for police to finalise the charges against the suspects after they had arrested them "swiftly and with brutality".

He did not rule out civil litigation against the police for various alleged acts committed against the suspects.

Swartbooi charged that the suspects' arrest was politically motivated, without going into detail.

Meanwhile, LPM national spokesperson Utaara Mootu also condemned the arrest of the protesters.

"There is a negative perception that the youth protesters are angry and tribalistic against the 'children of the liberation struggle," she stated outside court, adding that it is wrong as the unemployed youth were only exercising their democratic right to peacefully protest for equal job opportunities which the 'struggle kid' also enjoyed.

She expressed the belief that the youth protesters' quest for jobs under similar circumstances to which the 'struggle kids' are being given positions at state agencies, had triggered their protest action.

Employment is a right, not only for //Karas youth, but any other Namibian, Mootu said, adding that "the country is dead because the government cannot provide jobs to the youth".