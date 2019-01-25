Ghana: Rainstorm Causes Havoc At Ayensuano

A total of 107 buildings and structures were destroyed when a rainstorm hit some communities in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The nearly four-hour rainstorm that affected churches, classrooms and other buildings at Krabo, Coaltar, Otoase, Aworoeso, Yaw Donkor, Marfokrom and Yaw Buowi, also displaced people in the area.

Roofs of Aworoeso D/A Kindergarten and basic school and Marfokrom D/A Junior High School were ripped off.

Properties running into hundreds of Ghana cedis were destroyed, and electricity connection to some communities was disrupted, but later restored.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator of Ayensuano, Mr Joseph Okai Gyan, told the Ghanaian Times that there were, however, no casualties.

He said NADMO officials visited the affected areas to access the extent of damage to properties.

Mr Gyan said assessment and report on the destruction had been submitted to the regional NADMO office at Koforidua, Member of Parliament of the area, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye and the District Assembly so that relief items could be given to affected people.

He cautioned residents to stay away from destroyed buildings, including those with cracked walls and gave the assurance that affected people would be assisted.