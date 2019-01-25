Ghana: President Receives Credential Letters of 4 Envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed concerns over the low volumes of trade among countries in Africa.

According to him, the situation, if not reversed, will affect the future fortunes of the continent and its citizens.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the concern when the in-coming Ambassador of Egypt, Emad Magdy Hanna Kamel, presented his Letter of Credentials to him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

"We are the only continent in the world where trade amongst our nations is so negligible. I believe it is part of the reasons for the general poverty on the continent," President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo believes that countries on the continent can work together to explore trade and investment opportunities through the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

He said Ghana was among the first countries to ratify the agreement because the government attached a great deal of importance to it.

"We think it holds a very important key to the future prosperity of our continent," he said and noted that the agreement would ensure a more dynamic development of the continent.

While welcoming the in-coming ambassador, he said his administration would work to enhance the cooperation between Ghana and Egypt.

Mr Kamel, on his part, expressed his readiness to work with the Ghanaian government to deepen the cooperation between the two countries through trade and commerce.

"With collaboration between Ghana and Egypt, there will be lots to achieve," he indicated that Egypt was in full support of the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

The Envoys of the United States, Stephanie Sullivan, Turkey, Ozlem Ulueren, and Vietnam, Pham Anh Tuan were also at the Jubilee House to present their Letters of Credentials.

They expressed their commitments to cooperate with the government to deepen the relations between Ghana and their respective countries in the areas of agriculture, energy, among others.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed them in the country and expressed the country's commitment to work with them to achieve the common objectives.

He said the country was embarking on new trajectory to move its relations with the outside world from aid to trade and investment.

The decision, he said, was not an expression of hostility towards foreign nations but rather, Ghana's attempts to enhance its own dignity and self-worth.

"It's not right that since independence, we are still dependent in many areas of our national lives on the generosity of others. We should by now, be able to stand on our own feet," he said.

The President said his administration was making a determined effort and urged other countries to support and cooperate with Ghana in that regard.